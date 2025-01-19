Charlottesville Media Group Is Saga’s Latest Cluster Rebrand

Charlottesville Radio Group is the latest Saga Communications branch to rebrand as the broadcaster emphasizes its increasingly multimedia approach. The Central Virginia cluster is now Charlottesville Media Group, including digital news platform CvilleRightNow.com.

Also in the group’s operations are Charlottesville’s Finest, an annual best-of program and magazine; Cville Local Deals, an e-commerce platform offering weekly half-priced deals; and a growing digital marketing department. These complement Charlottesville Media Group’s six legacy radio stations.

Saga’s first cluster to rebrand was its Washington-State-based Cascade Radio Group, now Pacific Northwest Media Group.

Charlottesville Media Group President and General Manager Garrett Klingel said, “This is an exciting time for our organization. This rebrand is a culmination of our company’s willingness to invest in ourselves, to try new things, and to better serve the Central Virginia community with entertaining and informative content.”

Klingel added, “Combining our radio stations with our digital strategies has shown to be particularly effective. Every consumer journey online starts with a ‘search’ – and nothing has proven to inspire a search more than an effective radio commercial.”