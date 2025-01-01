Saga’s Cascade Cluster Rebrands Under Multimedia Umbrella

Saga Communications’ Cascade Radio Group has a new name. The five-station, Bellingham-based cluster in Washington State will now be known as Pacific Northwest Media Group, reflecting its expanded portfolio of digital content.

Over the past 18 months, the group has introduced new ventures, including the free online news site MyBellinghamNow.com, the PNW Perks half-price deal platform, and more digital marketing services. The rebrand aims to unify these offerings under a single identity.

Pacific Northwest Media Group General Manager and Market President Heidi Persson said, “We’re excited about this rebrand and the opportunity it provides for us to further engage with the community and our marketing partners. We will continue our commitment to the local community and to bring the PNW the best live and local radio with our heritage radio stations KGMI, KISM, KAFE, KPUG, and K-BAY, along with the latest in free, online local news via MyBellinghamNow.”