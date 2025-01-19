Philadelphia Jazz Radio Icon Bob Perkins Passes Away at 91

Bob Perkins, a beloved voice in Philadelphia’s jazz community and a veteran broadcaster known as “BP with the GM,” passed away Sunday at the age of 91. Perkins had been hospitalized for two weeks before his death.

Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Perkins began his broadcasting career in Detroit in 1964 before returning to Philadelphia five years later to work for WDAS in a news and editorial role. He later hosted a weekend jazz show at WHYY before moving to Temple University’s WRTI in 1997, where he spent 25 years as the host of Evening Jazz.

After suffering a stroke in 2019, Perkins retired from full-time duties in 2022 and his weekly Sunday Jazz Brunch in 2023. He remained active through his podcast, Stay Tuned with Bob Perkins.

Speaking of Perkins’ career, WRTI General Manager William Johnson previously said, “Bob’s contributions to jazz are innumerable. He’s introduced thousands, if not millions, of listeners to this music over the course of his career, delighted young and old with his signature sound, and been a tireless advocate for jazz appreciation and education.”

His wife, Dr. Sheila Perkins, told WRTI, “He was still very active and busy doing the work he had loved to do — writing, and planning things. He was still very engaged in conversations with friends and musicians. So he was active up until the last minutes.”