Jazz Radio Legend Retiring

Longtime jazz radio host Bob Perkins will retire from full-time hosting on WRTI-FM in Philadelphia in June. WRTI-FM is the public radio station at Temple University where Perkins has been on the air since 1997.

Perkins hosts the 6 pm to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, and the 9 am to 1 pm Sundays. He will continue to host his Sunday program.

Perkins said after 57 years in media, 25 of those years spent at WRTI, he’s ready to make a change. “I am now into my 88th year, so this is a good time to retire from full-time hosting at the station, and reflect on where I’ve been, with whom I’ve talked and what I have learned over the decades as a news man, editorial writer and jazz music host, and see where that leads me. I look forward to the opportunity to pick up the mic at WRTI on Sundays to continue to serve all the listeners with finely-tuned ears who have said that I’ve helped keep jazz music alive in Philadelphia, and beyond.”

The South Philadelphia native has been one of the greatest voices of the city’s airwaves since 1969, when he joined R&B station WDAS in an influential news and editorial position after working in Detroit radio for five years. Perkins then moved to public radio station WHYY to host a weekend jazz music show before joining WRTI.

For the last 25 years, he’s become known for his warm, personable on-air style, extensive knowledge of jazz, and thoughtful, wide-ranging music mix. In addition to his job as WRTI jazz host, Perkins has written numerous columns and commentaries on jazz, and has hosted a multitude of concerts at jazz clubs and festivals.

William Johnson, General Manager of WRTI said, “Bob’s contributions to jazz are innumerable. He’s introduced thousands, if not millions, of listeners to this music over the course of his career, delighted young and old with his signature sound, and been a tireless advocate for jazz appreciation and education. He is a gentleman, a kind soul, and every bit as nice in person as you hear on-air. I’m thrilled he’ll continue to host Sunday Jazz Brunch after he retires, because we all need some GM (good music) with our toast and jam!”

Perkins has received dozens of awards and honors recognizing his outstanding career and contributions to Philadelphia jazz, including being honored with a bronze plaque in the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame on the city’s Avenue of the Arts in 2016. In 2007, he was recognized with a proclamation by Philadelphia Mayor John Street, Philadelphia City Council and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame in 2003.