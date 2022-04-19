NAB Announces Board Election Results

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2022 NAB Radio and Television Board elections. The two-year terms of the elected board members will begin in June 2022.

Here are Radio Board Results: Bill Wilson, CEO Townsquare Media, District 2 – NY, NJ; Bob Proffitt, President & CEO Alpha Media LLC, District 6 – NC, SC; Michael Hulvey, COO Neuhoff Media, District 10 – IN; Gabe Fleet, EVP Business Affairs/Chief Music Licensing Counsel, iHeartMedia, District 14 – IA, WI; Ben Downs, VP Bryan Broadcasting, District 18 – Southern TX; Justin Chase, CCO, Beasley Media Group District 22 – AZ, NV, NM, UT; Leonard Wheeler, President Mel Wheeler, Inc., District 4 – DE, DC, MD, VA; Flynn Foster, President/Owner Guaranty Broadcasting, District 8 – LA, MS; John Zimmer, President/Owner Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri, District 12 – MO, KS; Pete Benedetti President/CEO, AlwaysMountainTime, District 16 – CO, NE; Larry Patrick, Managing Partner Legend Communications, District 20 – MT, ID, WY; Andrew Sutor, EVP/General Counsel Audacy, District 24 – Southern CA, Guam, HI.

In addition, Jessica Marventano, SVP Government Affairs, iHeartMedia will assume the appointed Board seat currently held by Michele Laven, Chief Human Resources Officer/Chief Diversity Officer, iHeartMedia.