WPHT-AM Host Passes

Audacy has announced that Talk Radio 1210 WPHT Philadelphia on-air host Sid Mark has died. Market Manager David Yadgaroff said Mark died Monday night. Mark had a radio career over 6 decades long, 22 of those years at WPHT.

Yadgaroff said we lost a man who speaks for a living, whose audience has been enraptured by every word — eloquent and articulate. “He presented the music of Frank Sinatra from the standpoint of a friend as well as a fan. As the host of the longest running, single artist, syndicated radio program in America, Sid was the leading authority on Frank Sinatra and his entertainment legacy. His personal relationship with Sinatra began in the mid 1960’s and allowed Sid to offer more than just the remarkable music but insights into Sinatra’s career with personal anecdotes and stories behind the timeless music.”

“I first met Sid as I was trying to break into our business and, as expected, he was the consument mentor and gentleman offering sage advice. Decades later, I was honored and thrilled when we had the chance to work together at WPHT. I would visit him on the weekend at the studio and watch him deliver his legendary show while enjoying the camaraderie and stories. We developed a true friendship and for that I am eternally grateful. I know I speak for everyone when I say this is a profound loss for all of us and Sinatra fans around the world. May his memory be a blessing.”

Mark is survived by his beloved wife Judy and his children Andy, Eric (and wife Suzi), Brian, Stacey and grandson Jason. The family asks that donations in Sid’s memory be made to Best Friends Animal Society at bestfriends.org.