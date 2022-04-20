Report: Radio Fired Me For Being Trans

Transgender journalist Stel Kline no longer works at South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Kline posted to Twitter that the firing was for not being objective and having a problem with authority.

Kline tweeted the following: “In my interview I was very clear that as a trans person I am unable to be impartial about attacks on my humanity. Objectivity is not a static identity, but when wielded as such becomes the language of those with the most power.”

And another tweet by Kline: “Declaring someone not objective is a selective practice used effectively to exclude POC / queer journos.”

Check out Kline’s Twitter page HERE.