WABC Syndicating Sinatra

Red Apple Audio Networks has announced the national syndication of 77 WABC’s Sundays with Sinatra Hosted by Joe Piscopo. The SNL alum has hosted the Sinatra-Family-sanctioned, two-hour show each week for just over a year.

“You can’t get this anywhere else,” said John Catsimatidis, Owner of Red Apple Media, which includes the Red Apple Audio Networks and WABC Radio. “We broke away from the standard of 24/7 news and talk and put music on 77 WABC Saturday and Sunday nights. Listeners want a break. They want some fun. Why should they go somewhere else to get it. Our weekend numbers have skyrocketed.”

Piscopo commented, “The joy I get from playing Sinatra’s songs on 77 WABC is immeasurable. Sinatra’s music is timeless. I’m excited about bringing Sundays with Sinatra to radio stations across America.”