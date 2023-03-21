American Extremism Casts ‘Long Shadow’

Season two of Long Shadow: Rise of the American Far Right, hosted by historian, journalist, and author Garrett Graff, debuts April 12. The second season uses seven episodes to cover decades of U.S. history and how the author believes intelligence failures have fueled far-right extremism.

“This season of Long Shadow will help people understand where we are today, tracing the roots of groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers back to seeds planted in the 1980s, and the vile hate of today’s social media back to the early pamphlets, books, and bulletin boards where the modern hate movement began,” said Graff. “It’s easy to think the January 6 insurrection came out of nowhere, but it didn’t.”