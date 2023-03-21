BBC Releases New Trio

BBC Podcasts is out with three True Crime titles in March. Lady Killers, Killing Victoria, and The Lazarus Heist are all being released this month.

Lady Killers will unpack eight new centuries-old crimes over 10 episodes, with the help of experts like Dr. Katherine Ramsland, a forensic psychology professor at Desales University, and Dr. Nikki M. Taylor, professor of 19th century African American history at Howard University.

Killing Victoria is a brand-new, true crime podcast series narrated by Dr. Bob Nicholson, historian of Victorian pop culture, that seeks to answer the question of what led seven men to try to kill the most famous and influential woman on the planet.

The Lazarus Heist podcast continues an in-depth look at what investigators claim is a secretive ring of elite North Korean hackers. They are nicknamed the Lazarus Group and have now been accused of more bank heists, teaming up with sophisticated dark web criminals.