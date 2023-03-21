Minnie Driver Drives Vampire Drama

The supernatural series stars Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting and The Riches), Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys, Palo Alto), Danny Huston (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Saul Rubinek (Hunters, Warehouse 13).

The adaptation of Christopher Buehlman’s dark comedy launches March 27 on the podcast subscription platform Wondery+. The series is produced by SALT Audio and directed by Dan Blank.

“We’re tremendously proud of this imaginative and gripping series and couldn’t think of a better home for its premiere than a platform like Wondery+ who has set the bar for high-quality audio experiences,” said Mark Stern, President of Echoverse.