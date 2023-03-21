New Guest Lineup For NPR’s ‘Politic’

The weekly NPR program and podcast Our Body Politic announced their upcoming lineup of BIPOC, female journalists, and storytellers. Karen Attiah, Natasha Alford, Marsha Cooke, Dr. Sayu Bhojwani, Cheryl Corley, and Mara Schiavocampo are slated to join the show as guest hosts. The program reports how women of color experience and impact the major political events of today.

“I created Our Body Politic with the mission to uplift BIPOC women, nonbinary, and LGBTQ+ journalists and their critical perspectives,” said Farai Chideya, creator and host of Our Body Politic. “How we tell stories is shaped by our lived experiences, and our unique position in society allows us to amplify the voices of those often unheard – with the clarity and forethought to imagine a better future for all.”

“Newsrooms are in critical need of voices that represent and reflect the diversity of America,” said Nina Spensley, Co-Executive Producer and General Manager of Our Body Politic. “Through our new pipeline program, we will be providing a cohort of incredible journalists and storytellers with resources and tools to continue to elevate their voices and collective brand within the radio and podcast space.”