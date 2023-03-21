Graham Is Two-Time Top Seller At Beasley Philly

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia honored their top Account Executives of 2022 during the cluster’s annual President’s Club dinner. Tim Graham was named the annual “President’s Club Champion”, marking his second overall annual win. In 2022, Tim achieved 111% of his annual budget and 174% of his digital budget.

Beasley Philadelphia VP of Sales Paul Blake praised Graham, saying, “He just celebrated his 18th anniversary with our group and his vigor, focus, and commitment to his personal excellence and his clients’ success have not wavered over those years. We all congratulate and celebrate Tim and his success!”