Beasley Bounces Into New Fayetteville Format

Beasley Media Group unveiled new Throwback Hip Hop and R&B 107.7 The Bounce (WUKS) in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday. The station makes the shift from the Urban A/C format they started in 2021.

“We’re bringing a whole new idea for what it means to celebrate Throwback Hip Hop in our community,” said Beasley Media Group VP and Fayetteville Market Manager Kent Dunn. “The biggest difference will be the tempo, and how this station will be a party 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

“There are so many great artists over the years in Hip Hop, and we love that we’ll be able to play so many of them for you here,” said DJ DRocc.