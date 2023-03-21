Dee Gets First Roll Of The Dice In Vegas

Jaime Dee has fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming an on-air talent with a new gig in fabulous Las Vegas. Dee is now cohosting the news/pop culture talk program “Pushing The Limits” with Brian Shapiro on Las Vegas Radio Company’s KSHP 1400 AM & 107.1 FM.

The Chicago-native has previously worked in contributor roles at WWSZ in Atlanta, KFI-AM in Los Angeles, KPLX in Dallas-Ft. Worth, and University of Maryland student station WMUC.

“I’m so excited to be bringing in a very energetic young man as my co-host,” said Shapiro. “I certainly want to implement more entertainment and pop culture into my show, and I believe Jaime is the perfect fit. Our listenership and popularity continue to grow by the day, and I know that this next step will bring us to the next level.”

“It is a dream come true to finally be recognized for my skills and given a shot as an On-Air Talent,” said Jaime Dee. “Ever since I was a child, I always knew I was destined to be on the radio and make an impact in the industry. I thank God for this new venture I am about to embark on. I can’t wait to make the Vegas community my new family!”