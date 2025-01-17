Read the Coaching Playbook of Country Radio’s Top PDs

What does it take to effectively coach and develop on-air talent in radio today? The answers vary, but the best Program Directors agree on a few key principles: leading by example, fostering personal connections, and encouraging collaboration.

In the upcoming CRS issue of Radio Ink Magazine on February 3, the Top Country Radio PDs in America share their philosophies on guiding talent to their full potential. Here’s a sneak peek into how these industry leaders approach coaching with creativity, empathy, and a focus on teamwork.

What is your philosophy of effective coaching and development of on-air talent?

“I’ve always believed that the best way to lead is from the front. When your team sees you in the trenches with them, it shows you’re walking the walk & not just a talking head throwing out ideas & theories for them to try. Making that effort lets your team see that you won’t ever ask them to do anything that you, yourself, won’t or can’t do. I also believe that, to get the best from “personalities”, you need to know each one personally. If you’re lucky enough to have a full slate of live on-air talent, then make time to hang out with & really get to know each one, preferably away from the confines of the studio/office. The insight you can glean from those interactions should help you to tap into their motivations, so that you’re able to help them move beyond their comfort zone to create the best possible content.”

“Every talent needs something different from their PD. Identifying what that is and how you can best help them become the best version of themself is really important. My take is a little different because until this recent job I have always been on the air doing a real show. I have worked for some really good people however early in my career I had a couple of know-it-all PDs that didn’t listen to any of my ideas and admittedly a lot of them were terrible ideas but not all. I really encourage all PDs to allow for the possibility that an Air talent might have some good ideas. Good coaching means collaboration and listening to the players who are on the field. Together we have more answers and winning teams collaborate.”

“We’ve all worked in places where the coaching was inconsistent, misguided, or not very good. Talent walks into coaching meetings carrying that experience with them. My biggest coaching challenge is to remember that I’m not the only guy in the room with a good idea, and to make room for my talent to explore what might work better for them.”

See what all our Top Country PDs said in the annual CRS issue of Radio Ink Magazine on February 3. Subscribe to our revamped print edition, digital edition, or both – click here.