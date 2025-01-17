Radio Ink @ CES 2025: Welcome to the ‘Year of Now’

(By Dara Kalvort) Attending CES 2025 was a whirlwind experience filled with transformative ideas, cutting-edge technology, and endless opportunities to connect with innovators shaping the future. As someone deeply invested in digital transformation and AI in radio and beyond, I was inspired by how rapidly technology is redefining industries – and how critical it is to embrace these changes.

One of the biggest takeaways was how AI continues to dominate the conversation, not as a standalone feature but as an integral part of nearly every product and solution.

AI has been around for quite some time, but in the last few years, Generative AI has propelled the technology into the spotlight. Generative AI has shifted from niche applications to becoming a mainstream tool for businesses and consumers, with innovations ranging from content creation to hyper-personalized marketing.

Sir Martin Sorrell best captured it during a “Fireside Chat” session on AI and the Future of Marketing: “2023 was the year of wow, 2024 was the year of how, and 2025 will be the year of now.” Walking through CES, this prediction resonated profoundly. Clearly, we’re living in the “year of now,” where AI is no longer an abstract idea but a powerful, actionable tool embedded in our daily lives.

What’s particularly exciting is the emergence of AI agents – the newest advancement in AI. These systems go beyond traditional AI by independently understanding and responding to customer inquiries without human intervention. Built using platforms like Agentforce, AI agents rely on advanced machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to handle various tasks, from answering simple questions to resolving complex issues and even multitasking. Unlike traditional AI, which requires human input for specific tasks, AI agents can self-learn and continuously improve their performance. This makes them a transformative tool for industries looking to scale efficiency and customer experience.

The Metaverse and Web3 also held significant prominence, with immersive technologies taking center stage. These innovations, from virtual reality hardware to blockchain applications, represent a shift in how we interact with digital environments. While still in their early stages, the potential for these technologies to revolutionize fields like education, healthcare, and entertainment was clear.

However, what stood out most was the human element threaded through all the tech. Despite all the automation and digital transformation, the narrative remained focused on how these innovations serve people—enhancing lives, creating opportunities, and solving real-world problems. Whether through AI-driven tools that democratize access to education or platforms fostering inclusivity, it was clear that technology is at its best when paired with purpose.

Another highlight of CES was the focus on sustainability and green tech. The industry’s commitment to combating climate change was evident in the innovative ways companies address energy efficiency, waste reduction, and renewable resources. This isn’t just a feel-good trend – it’s becoming a core business strategy for many organizations, as they recognize that sustainable innovation is no longer optional.

For me, CES wasn’t just about exploring what’s new but about envisioning what’s next. AI has reached a point where understanding its capabilities is no longer just about applying them effectively. The rise of generative AI and AI agents makes it clear that we are in an era where these technologies aren’t futuristic concepts; they are practical tools reshaping how we work, live, and connect.

The key takeaway? The future belongs to those willing to learn, adapt, and seize technology’s opportunities. CES left me excited for the year ahead and eager to continue sharing how we can all harness AI and innovation to create a brighter, more connected world.

Dara Kalvort is Corporate VP of Digital Sales and Strategy for Spanish Broadcasting System.