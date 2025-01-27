Steel City Media To Ignite Digital Sales With Townsquare Teaming

As teased in a larger announcement last week, Townsquare Media has announced a new strategic digital advertising partnership with Steel City Media. The deal brings the Townsquare Ignite platform to Steel City’s stations in Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

The Steel City partnership follows a recent teaming with SummitMedia.

In 2024, Townsquare launched the Media Partnerships division under its digital advertising arm, Townsquare Ignite. This division equips other local media companies with proprietary programmatic advertising platforms and data-driven insights. With digital now accounting for over 50% of Townsquare’s total revenue and profit, this partnership reflects the company’s goal of sharing its expertise in non-competing markets.

Per previous comments, the new partnership is expected to formally launch in the summer.

Townsquare Ignite President Todd Lawley said, “We could not be more excited to have the talented team at Steel City Media join our partnership program.”

“Our expertise is coaching and training high-performing broadcast sales teams to leverage our proprietary programmatic advertising platform and data-driven insights to deliver exceptional results for their clients. By sharing our proven strategies and dynamic approach, we look forward to helping Steel City strengthen their digital capabilities, driving growth and measurable success for their clients.”

Steel City Media Vice President Michael Frischling added, “We are excited to partner with Townsquare Ignite in both of our markets. Townsquare has the best digital solutions in the radio industry and a proven track record of delivering great results to clients.”