New Yorkers Showcase AM/FM Radio’s Influence on Car Buyers

In December, it was revealed that a majority of American drivers wouldn’t buy a car without an AM/FM receiver. Now new info from the United States’ largest radio market is again showing how influential the medium is to the automotive industry.

According to data from The Media Audit’s Fall 2024 survey, 3.4 million adults in the New York City Greater Metropolitan Area are planning to purchase a new vehicle in the next 12 months. Of all radio listeners, 25% plan to buy a new vehicle in the coming year, a figure that is 30% higher than the general market average of 19.6%.

Among heavy AM/FM listeners – those tuning in for more than three hours daily – that percentage jumps to 30%, making them 53% more likely to purchase a vehicle compared to the general population.

Radio fans also over-indexed in consumer preferences. Among radio listeners, 11.3% plan to buy a foreign vehicle, compared to 9.4% of the general market, while 23.9% intend to purchase a domestic vehicle, exceeding the general market’s 20.4%. These insights highlight radio’s ability to influence purchasing decisions across various makes and models.

A Q3 2024 Automotive Aftermarket Study by Katz Radio Group similarly found that radio advertising significantly boosts consumer purchase intent in that particular sector.

The survey also emphasizes AM/FM’s role in reaching individuals who significantly impact others’ purchasing decisions. 20.8% of radio listeners are identified as opinion leaders, compared to 17.7% of the general market. Among heavy listeners, the figure climbs to 24.1%.

National advertising spend in the automotive sector exceeds $700 per vehicle sold, making it essential for advertisers to target high-impact audiences via AM/FM.

The Media Audit New York market manager Pete Forester commented, “Automotive advertisers have a tremendous opportunity to leverage radio’s ability to connect with ready-to-buy consumers. Our data shows that radio not only drives awareness but also inspires action, making it an essential part of any automotive advertising strategy.”