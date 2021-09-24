Your Cousin Vinnie Joins WABC

Vinnie Medugno, a NYC DJ and cover artist has been added to the 77WABC music weekend lineup. ‘My Cousin Vinnie’ show will feature hits from the 60s to 70s Saturday nights.

“Vinnie has been a terrific fill-in talent for WABC, and our music radio listeners love him,” said John Catsimatidis, CEO Red Apple Media. “Bringing Vinnie on board for a weekly Saturday show was the natural next step. Vinnie is a perfect lead-in to Cousin Brucie’s Saturday Night Rock & Roll Party and Saturday Nights with Tony Orlando.”

“I love to sing the songs from the 60s and 70s, and now I’ll get to play them 77 WABC. It’s a dream come true.”,” said Medugno.

The program will be simulcast on WLIR 107.1 FM.