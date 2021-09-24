B101.5 Debuts New Morning Show

WBQB, Fredericksburg VA has named Jeremy Grey as permanent morning drive host. Grey has been a fill-in host since Dee Daniels left to pursue other interests outside the industry.

“Jeremy impressed us with his openness and approachable personality,” said Chuck Archer, Operations Manager. “We are looking forward to working with him as we begin a new era for mornings on B101.5

“It’s hard to adequately express how grateful I am for the opportunity to join the talented team of professionals at WBQB,” said Grey. “I have so much respect for what Dee Daniels has accomplished on the station over the years and it’s an absolute honor to be taking over the reins.”