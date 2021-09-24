Memes Podcast

WBUR’s Endless Thread podcast is launching a new series focusing on the origin, manipulation and cultural impact of memes. The series launches October 1.

“The inspiration for our meme series was the realization that behind every piece of pop culture, there is a story,” said Ben Brock Johnson, Executive Producer. “In the case of images with different captions used to express a variety of scenarios, we explore how memes have changed people’s lives and influence everything from politics to the clever ways we interact online.”

Endless Thread was created in 2018 to explore untold histories and unsolved mysteries from the internet.