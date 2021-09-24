GBH News Names Executive Editor

Lee Hill is the first Executive Editor for GBH News. Hill is the executive producer for ‘The Takeaway’ at WNYC in New York.

“Lee Hill is an exceptional leader with significant experience in helping newsrooms navigate this journey. His outstanding journalism credentials will add to the success of GBH News and help us find innovative ways to reach and engage our expanding audience,” said Pam Johnston, GM.

“I am beyond excited to join the powerhouse brand of GBH and its stellar journalists to help an even broader range of Bostonians locate themselves in the stories that shape their world,” said Hill.

GBH News is a local news provider in Boston, using a multiplatform newsroom that includes GBH 89.7 Boston’s Local NPR station; television and digital reporting.

Hill will start in November.