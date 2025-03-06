vCreative Launches New Integration For Contest Management

vCreative is bringing to market a new integration that combines the offerings behind its vPromotions product and PromoSuite Mail. The companies call the result a “streamlined solution” for contest management, winner communication, and audience engagement.

“Built for broadcasters and beyond, stations and brands can now manage all promotions and winner communication with added functionality to drive long-lasting audience connections,” vCreative says.

It continues, “A marketing campaign or on-air contest is just one touchpoint in a listener’s journey. Without readily available tools, the opportunity to continue the conversation quickly slips away. This integration removes the extra steps, making it easy to keep winners engaged and turn disjointed, one-off moments into meaningful, ongoing listener interactions.”

Mary DelGrande, CEO of vCreative, elaborates, “At vCreative, our mission has always been to address our clients’ needs by providing seamless, efficient solutions that reduce points of entry and eliminate unnecessary complexities. The integration between vPromotions and PromoSuite Mail is another step in that direction—giving broadcasters unlimited outreach and fully customizable templates, all within a fixed-cost structure. We’re committed to delivering workflow solutions that not only simplify operations but also maximize engagement and revenue opportunities for our clients.”