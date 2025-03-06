Triton Digital Co-Founder Billy Freund Dies from ALS Complications

Former Katz Media, Triton Digital, and Westwood One senior executive Billy Freund passed away on March 3, at the age of 58. His death was due to complications from Frontotemporal Degeneration and ALS.

He co-founded Triton Digital in 2006 and served as Executive Vice President of Triton Media Group until December 2012. In 2018, he joined PodcastOne as Co-Chief Operating Officer, bringing his extensive experience to the podcasting platform. He also held leadership positions at Clip Interactive and Chancellor Media.

The Freund family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration to support research and awareness efforts. Contributions.