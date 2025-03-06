Bold Gold Media’s Blood Drive Sets New Record In NEPA

Bold Gold Media’s Pocono Lake stations, in partnership with the American Red Cross, hosted its annual “Luck of the Draw” blood drive on March 4, in Honesdale, PA. The drive, which is the second-largest in Northeast Pennsylvania, collected 117 pints of blood.

The cluster, including 95.3DNH, The Rail, Classic Hits 1053, and Wayne-Pike News Radio, set an internal goal of 110 pints, with the event beating both the goal and the previous record of 104 pints.

A record 118 people attended the event, with 103 successfully donating. Among them, 15 were first-time donors, 14 gave Power Red donations equivalent to two units of blood each, and 40 provided Type O blood, which is especially valuable for emergency needs.

The drive, themed around St. Patrick’s Day, rewarded all donors with a festive Red Cross t-shirt and helped to replenish low blood supplies in the Northeast caused by recent icy weather and canceled drives.

Bold Gold Media plans to host another blood drive in October.