El Bebo Adames and Kiara Rivera Join Orlando’s Kaliente 103.1

Norsan Media Orlando has unveiled a new weekday programming lineup on Kaliente 103.1 (WFYY). The new schedule is anchored by El Bembé de la Mañana, featuring El Bebo Adames and Kiara Rivera along with the morning show’s producer Alfonso Ali.

Adames, known for his work on La Mega Puerto Rico and Telemundo Puerto Rico, most recently hosted Epi y Bebo en la Mañana at Cox Media. Rivera, a former Miss Mundo USA Latina, brings her television experience from Telemundo’s telenovelas.

Jessica Reyes takes over middays. She previously held radio roles in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Tampa, and Orlando. She has appeared on the nationally syndicated The Daily Buzz and contributed to the Mental Health Television Network. Finally, afternoons will feature Viral y Kaliente hosted by Ale La Bollusca. Ale has contributed to top-rated radio segments such as El Gordo y La Pelua and El Molusco y La Burbu on La Mega Puerto Rico, Mega TV, and Mega Radio Florida.

The station was initially launched in October.

Norsan Media FL Program Director Arnulfo Ramirez said, “We are thrilled to introduce a lineup of talented personalities on Kaliente 103.1 FM. Our new talent and programming brings an exciting mix of high energy and experience, ensuring our listeners get the best entertainment and connection to our culture.”

CEO Natalia Sanchez Alvarez added, “This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Norsan Media in Orlando, and we are delighted to bring this engaging and original content to the Hispanic audience.”