Emily Harlan Hosts ‘She’s Country’ Marathon for Int’l Women’s Day

Alpha Media’s Bay Country (KBAY/KKDV) and afternoon drive host Emily Harlan will celebrate International Women’s Day in the San Jose area on Saturday, March 8, by expanding She’s Country program into an all-day marathon.

She’s Country, which Harlan created to highlight both classic and emerging female artists in Country music, typically airs on Wednesday afternoons.

Emily Harlan shared her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “I am thrilled to be hosting our She’s Country marathon on Bay Country! To celebrate the two-year anniversary of She’s Country in this momentous way on International Women’s Day is really special. The incredibly talented women in country music deserve more airtime and being celebrated! I am happy to play a small part in making that happen and owe it all to Alpha Media for believing in that vision.”

Bay Country Market Manager David Drutz added, “She’s Country is an integral part of Bay Country’s regular programming and the station is thrilled to expand it into a nine-hour marathon to honor International Women’s Day.”