Mix 106.5 Radiothon Raises Over $1.1 Million for Johns Hopkins

Audacy Baltimore’s Mix 106.5 (WWMX) Radiothon raised $1,141,307.64 for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, pushing the station’s cumulative total for medical equipment, enhanced patient care, and research to over $30 million since it began in 1989.

Funds raised during the two-day broadcast will contribute to lifesaving tools as well as toys, books, games, and art supplies for children undergoing treatment.

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Co-Director and Pediatrician-in-Chief Brenda Banwell said, “We are so grateful for the incredible generosity of the listeners and callers, as well as Mix 106.5, our volunteers and staff who helped make this event such a success. Our physicians and other providers and staff would not be able to offer the world-class care that we do without their support.”

Audacy Baltimore Market Manager Tracy Brandys remarked, “We are incredibly proud of the Mix 106.5 Radiothon and the impact it has had over the past 36 years. The generosity of our listeners, partners and community continues to inspire us, and we are honored to support Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in providing world-class care to children in need.”

David Hackam, Co-Director and Pediatric Surgeon-in-Chief at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center added, “Children who are coping with difficult illnesses often require lifesaving surgeries, chemotherapy, testing and so much more, and they often can’t go outside and play, go to school, in some cases, or participate in activities that allow them to feel like typical kids. This funding will help our clinicians and staff provide the necessary critical care, while also helping our pediatric patients feel like children at a time when they need it the most.”