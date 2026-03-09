NAB To Honor Bert Goldman For Radio Engineering Achievement

The National Association of Broadcasters will recognize Goldman Engineering Management President Bert Goldman with the 2026 Radio Engineering Achievement Award during the We Are Broadcasters Awards Ceremony at the NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Senior Vice President of Engineering Harvey Arnold will receive the equivalent television-side honor. The Engineering Achievement Awards, presented annually since 1959, recognize individuals for accomplishments in broadcast technology. Separate awards for radio and television were established in 1991.

Goldman is being recognized for more than five decades of work in radio engineering and technical consulting. As owner and president of Goldman Engineering Management, he has advised broadcasters across the country on AM and FM spectrum analysis, station construction, regulatory compliance, and technical operations.

Over his career, Goldman has worked on projects involving performance improvements, coverage expansion, and facility upgrades across the broadcast band. His experience includes expertise in FCC rules, FM booster and translator engineering, and directional AM antenna system design. Before launching his consulting firm, Goldman held senior engineering leadership roles with companies including ABC/Disney Radio Division, Nationwide Communications, Patterson Broadcasting, and Shamrock Broadcasting.

His work has included overseeing upgrades in most of the top 25 US markets and managing the design and construction of more than 50 radio stations.

As for the television honor, Arnold has led transmission engineering operations for Sinclair since 1998 and has played a role in the industry’s transition to the ATSC 3.0 television standard. His work has also included collaboration with NAB and industry partners on development of the Broadcast Positioning System, with field testing underway at Sinclair ATSC 3.0 stations.