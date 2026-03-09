Guaranty’s Eagle Remains LSU Radio Flagship Under New Deal

LSU Athletics has signed a multi-year extension with Guaranty Media, continuing the company’s role as the flagship AM/FM partner of the LSU Sports Radio Network. The deal keeps Tiger athletics on four Guaranty-owned Baton Rouge stations.

Eagle 98.1 (WDGL) will continue as the primary radio broadcast home of LSU football, baseball, and men’s basketball across the LSU Sports Radio Network, a distinction the Rock station has carried since 1998. Talk 107.3 (WBRP) will continue as the flagship for LSU Women’s Basketball and Softball.

In addition to game broadcasts, the Guaranty produces sports talk shows, including Off The Bench with Jacob Hester and Matt Flynn, Live at Lunch with Jimmy Ott and Charles Hanagriff, The Hunt Palmer Show, and After Further Review with Matt Moscona, spread across the flagship signals, 100.7 The Tiger (WTGE) and 104.5 ESPN (WNXX).

As Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster boasted, “The biggest game in town is LSU Sports, and no one covers a college athletic program the way Guaranty Media does.”

LSU Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer Clay Harris stated, “Extending this partnership with Guaranty Media means our fans will continue to have consistent, reliable access to LSU Athletics, in Baton Rouge and across the state. Our unrivaled fanbase deserves unrivaled coverage of their favorite LSU teams, and Guaranty Media helps us deliver on that mission.”

LSU Sports Properties General Manager Ben Price commented, “Guaranty Media allows our incredible fanbase to follow LSU Athletics all year long, and we could not be more excited to continue our long-standing relationship. Most of all, Guaranty’s commitment to LSU has been steadfast for decades, allowing us to connect generations of Tiger fans and reinforce everything that makes this place so special.”