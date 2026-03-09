Ally Ali Gets Morning Co-Billing On Long Island’s 106.1 BLI

Ally Ali

Cox Media Group Long Island 106.1 BLI has renamed its morning show to Syke & Ally Ali in the Morning, as both hosts sign new multi-year agreements with the Long Island station. The change gives Ali co-host billing to match her expanded role on the program.

Ali, who is a previous Radio Ink 30 and Under Superstar honoree, also hosts middays on the station after a change in January.

106.1 BLI Director of Operations, Branding and Programming Chris Lloyd said, “Ally Ali has become an essential part of the show and a true partner to Syke on the air. Their chemistry and connection with listeners continues to grow, and this change reflects the show our audience hears every morning.”

