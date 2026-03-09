WMCI Morning Hosts Lead Radiothon Past $2 Million for St. Jude

Cromwell Media Mattoon’s 101.3 WMCI set a milestone during its 25th annual radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, raising more than $134,000 during the two-day broadcast event hosted by morning personalities Bub McCullough and Renee Fonner.

The fundraiser, held Wednesday and Thursday, pushed the station’s cumulative total past $2 million raised for St. Jude since the event began.

McCullough has hosted mornings on WMCI since the station signed on in 1989. Fonner was part of the station’s team in the early years, later left the station, and eventually returned. She also served for several years on the St. Jude Country Cares advisory board.

WMCI General Manager Luci Englum reported that this year’s effort once again drew strong support from listeners and local businesses, helping the station reach the $2 million milestone for the campaign.