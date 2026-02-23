Mallory Elevated, Miller Hired in JVC Fort Walton Update

Coming on the heels of continued growth and change for JVC Broadcasting along the Florida Panhandle, the company has promoted Scott Mallory to Operations Manager of its Fort Walton Beach radio cluster and added Brad Miller as Production and Promotions Lead.

Mallory, who has taken on expanded responsibilities over the past year, steps into the formal leadership role overseeing day-to-day programming operations, team coordination, and brand execution across the cluster’s stations. Miller joins the cluster with more than 25 years of radio experience spanning programming, production, imaging, and promotions. In his new role, he will focus on production quality, brand consistency, and promotional strategy across the Fort Walton Beach stations.

In a statement, JVC Broadcasting leadership said, “Scott has proven himself time and time again. He has naturally grown into this role through his leadership, work ethic, and day-to-day execution. This promotion is a well-earned reflection of the work he’s already been doing and the respect he’s earned from the entire team.”

They added, “We’re thrilled to have Brad’s experience and knowledge in the building. His track record and passion for radio make him a tremendous asset to our team and the brands we serve.”