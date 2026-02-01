‘Wild Willy’ Cut Short With ‘Rebel Radio’ Takeover In PCB

As part of its recent wave of activity across the Florida panhandle, JVC Broadcasting has replaced Wild Willy with Rebel Radio on 100.1 FM (WRXB) in Panama City Beach, introducing a new multi-decade Country music playlist strategy.

Rebel Radio replaces Willy’s previous Classic Country approach with a format that spans titles from the 1960s through the mid-2010s. The station debuts with nearly 3,000 songs in active rotation, positioning the signal around deeper variety and reduced repetition compared to traditional era-specific playlists.

Rebel Radio marks the latest format change in JVC’s recent Panama City cluster adjustments. JVC acquired Wild Willy, then-WWLY, along with Island 106 (WILN), Talk Radio 101 (WYOO), and 97X (WYYX), from Magic Broadcasting in June, expanding JVC’s Florida presence beyond its existing Florida properties in Fort Walton Beach, Ocala, and Orlando.

In July, JVC converted WYOO to the Florida Man Radio Network, extending its talk format across the Panhandle from Pensacola through Panama City. A month later, JVC replaced 97X with 92.1 The Bone, its Rock format from Fort Walton Beach. Finally, WILN became 105.9 The Wave in October.

Company leadership is indicating “one more surprise” in the cluster’s future.

JVC Broadcasting CEO John Caracciolo said, “Rebel Radio is about freedom. Freedom from tiny playlists, freedom from corporate formulas, and freedom from being told what country radio is ‘supposed’ to sound like. We built Rebel Radio to serve real listeners – people who love country music across generations, not just one narrow slice of it.”

JVC PCB Market Manager John Griffo added, “We are doing radio differently than anyone else in this market. Bigger libraries, fewer restrictions, local decision-making, and stations that actually reflect how people listen to music in real life. Rebel Radio isn’t just another country station – it’s a statement about where radio should be heading.”