Former Public Radio GM Charged With Felony Embezzlement

After months of investigations, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has officially charged the former General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of Capital Public Radio with multiple felony counts tied to alleged embezzlement, grand theft, and forgery.

Prosecutors allege that between December 6, 2016, and June 12, 2022, Fidias “Jun” Reina Jr. carried out a multi-year scheme to divert CapRadio funds for personal use to the tune of $1.33 million. Per the DA’s office, the sum was misappropriated through unauthorized credit card charges, payments to personal credit card accounts, and 144 ACH transfers from the organization’s bank account to Reina’s personal account.

On Thursday, he turned himself in to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Reina joined CapRadio in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer, later adding Chief Operating Officer responsibilities in 2013 before being promoted to EVP/General Manager in 2020. Reina resigned in June 2023. In November 2024, CapRadio disclosed $10 million in debt. Approximately $7.7 million in debt is owed to the station license holder, California State University – Sacramento.

Roughly 12% of CapRadio’s workforce was laid off, and four music programs were discontinued, affecting both CapRadio and its affiliated operation, North State Public Radio.

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho said, “These charges allege a serious breach of trust. Nonprofit organizations depend on transparency and accountability. When someone entrusted with financial oversight is alleged to exploit that position for personal gain, it undermines public confidence and harms the community the organization serves.”

The new charges compound Reina’s existing challenges.

In early 2025, CapRadio filed a separate civil lawsuit against Reina, alleging he used station funds for personal expenses, including home improvements, vacations, and mortgage payments. The suit seeks at least $900,000 in damages and requests that Reina’s home be placed in a trust.

North State Public Radio now operates independently of CapRadio, managing KCHR-FM in Chico and KFPR-FM in Redding following the end of its management relationship in November 2025. Separately, management of Cal Poly Humboldt-owned KHSU 90.5 in the Eureka area reverted to the university, ending an arrangement that had already drawn scrutiny after earlier staffing reductions and programming changes several years prior.