CapRadio Files $900K Lawsuit Against Former General Manager

Following an audit commissioned by the California State University Chancellor’s Office, Capital Public Radio has filed a lawsuit in Yolo County Superior Court against former General Manager Fidias “Jun” Reina Jr. over alleged misappropriation of funds.

The lawsuit accuses Reina of using hundreds of thousands of dollars of station funds for non-business-related expenses, including home improvements, vacations, and mortgage payments. The complaint seeks at least $900,000 in damages and requests that Reina’s West Sacramento home, currently for sale, be placed in a trust.

CapRadio is also suing an additional 50 unnamed individuals or entities believed to have contributed to the station’s financial troubles.

In November, CapRadio disclosed $10 million in debt. Approximately $7.7 million in debt is owed to Sacramento State, with repayment planned through on-air messaging promoting the university.

Reina joined the public radio outlet in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer and rose to General Manager in 2020. CapRadio alleges Reina used corporate credit cards and station accounts to fund personal expenses from 2017 to 2023 including $370,000 in direct transfers to personal accounts, $100,000 in home improvements, family vacations and dining, and charitable donations in his name. Of these expenses – and more – the lawsuit says expense reports or receipts went unsubmitted for nearly all transactions.

Reina resigned in June 2023.

No criminal charges have been filed, but the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an ongoing investigation. A case management conference is scheduled for April 21.

CapRadio Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Chris Bruno commented, “CapRadio is actively pursuing all avenues to ensure that there is remediation and accountability for past actions that have impacted the station.”