Hampton Roads Radio Vet Karen West To Be Eagle PD

Max Media of Hampton Roads has announced the promotion of Karen West to Program Director of 97.3 The Eagle (WGH). West takes the lead after three decades at the Eagle, including serving as Assistant Program Director and Music Director.

Beyond radio, West is an active supporter of community initiatives, including the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.

West commented, “I’m incredibly honored to step into this new role at The Eagle. For over 30 years, this station has been my home, and I’m excited to build on its legacy of delivering great country music, supporting our community, and connecting with our loyal listeners in Hampton Roads. Here’s to continuing this amazing journey together.”

Max Media of Hampton Roads Operations Manager Jay West commented, “The name Karen West is synonymous in Hampton Roads with Country music, and I’m extremely excited to elevate someone of her caliber into this role. Her unmatched longevity in the format makes her the perfect fit. This promotion is well-earned and well-deserved.”