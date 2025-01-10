Life After Fish: Sam Kelly Joins Family Life Radio Afternoons

Family Life Radio has named Sam Kelly as its new afternoon show host, replacing interim host Ceci LaBarge beginning February 3. With over 20 years of experience in Christian radio, Kelly previously hosted the Scott and Sam Show for Salem Media Group’s CCM stations in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Family Life Radio, a division of Intentional Life Media, operates a network of 36 signals in eleven states. Salem Media recently concluded its CCM-formatted operations with the sale of seven stations to Educational Media Foundation for $80 million.

Mike Kankelfritz, Family Life Radio Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the hire: “Not only is Sam one of the top air talents in the industry, but she is also fueled by the passion for sharing the love of Jesus.”

FLR Program Director Chuck Tyler added, “There are only a select few on-air talents who can connect with listeners on the level that Sam does. We are thrilled that Sam has chosen to join Family Life Radio and Intentional Life Media as we continue to grow this ministry in the afternoons.”

Kelly said, “When Chuck Tyler at Family Life Radio called, and we started talking about good radio, growing the Kingdom, and the joy of stories well-told, I was so energized. The chance to work with this team and for this ministry is truly an answer to prayer.”