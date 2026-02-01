Andrew Cuomo to Host Weekly Talk Show on New York Radio

Following his loss in the 2025 New York City mayoral election, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has found a new home on the city’s airwaves with The Pulse of the People, a weekly one-hour call-in show on Red Apple Media’s 77WABC.

The program, which premieres today at 5p ET, will air Sundays and feature open discussion, live calls, and direct audience participation. The show is positioned as an interactive forum where listeners from across the state can share concerns and perspectives on local, state, and national matters.

Cuomo commented, “This is a moment when our country has rarely felt more divided, politics more polarizing, and public discourse more toxic. The Pulse of the People is about cutting through the noise and the rancor to have real, substantive, fact-based conversations about the issues that actually affect people’s lives. I’ve spent my career focused on making government work and getting results, and that’s the same straightforward, problem-solving approach I’ll bring to this program.”

Red Apple Media Owner John Catsimatidis said, “Today on WABC Radio we are introducing a new program, The Pulse of the People, hosted by former Governor Andrew Cuomo. The show will focus on listener calls and open discussion about the issues, concerns, and views of New Yorkers. WABC Radio believes in bipartisan conversation and thoughtful discussion of solutions, and we invite listeners to tune in and be part of the discussion.”

Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez said, “77WABC has a long history of bringing voices from every level of government to our audience, including former governors, mayors, and leaders from federal, state, and city government. Our station serves as a platform for informed discussion, diverse viewpoints, and meaningful listener engagement. The Pulse of the People builds on that tradition by expanding opportunities for the public to participate directly in conversations about the issues that matter most to New Yorkers.”

WABC was formerly the radio home for another 2025 NYC mayoral candidate, Curtis Sliwa. Sliwa swore he would never return to the station following a public dispute with Catsimatidis, who said he “recommended” Sliwa exit the race to consolidate support behind Cuomo against now-Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Sliwa recently resurfaced in a fill-in capacity with iHeartMedia’s 710 WOR, filling in for The Mark Simone Show.