New Grants Offer Lifeline to Public Stations Hit By Funding Losses

As public media stations face mounting financial strain tied to federal and state funding cuts and withdrawals, the Public Media Bridge Fund has launched two emergency grant programs aimed at stabilizing local outlets at risk of service disruptions or shutdowns.

The new Disaster Recovery Program and Emergency Restructuring Program are designed to address immediate threats to operations caused by external events, infrastructure damage, or sudden losses of public or institutional funding. Both initiatives focus on short-term intervention to prevent interruptions in local service. The Disaster Recovery Program provides one-time grants of up to $100,000 to stations experiencing service interruptions or equipment damage from severe weather or other major incidents. Funds can be used to restore service, repair or replace equipment, cover temporary operating expenses, and support urgent communication needs. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. The Emergency Restructuring Program targets stations facing imminent service loss tied to financial shocks, including license sales or subsidy withdrawal. The program offers limited assistance when short-term funding can preserve a station’s ability to remain on the air during transition. It is not intended to address long-term structural deficits or completed projects. The Public Media Bridge Fund was created by Public Media Company in 2025 in response to the federal government’s elimination of Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding. The fund set a goal of raising $100 million over two years, with major contributions from the Knight Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, and the Dolby Family, among others.

Program guidelines and application details are available through the organization’s website.

Public Media Bridge Fund Program Officer Allie Vanyur said, “We know that local public media organizations play an essential role in informing and connecting communities, particularly in moments of crisis. The aim of our emergency grant programs is to ensure that these critical services can and will continue, even in the face of unprecedented circumstances.”

Public Media Bridge Fund Executive Director Erik Langner said, “Our emergency grant programs are an extension of the Bridge Fund’s core mission to help guide public media through a crisis moment to a more sustainable and impactful future. By supporting local stations navigating unforeseen disruptions — whether that’s a natural disaster or a sudden license divestiture — the Bridge Fund’s emergency grant programs will help ensure that all communities have access to local public media that keeps them safe, informed, and connected.”