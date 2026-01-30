Audacy’s Kelli Turner Joins Forecast 2027 as Radio Co-Chair

Audacy President and CEO Kelli Turner has joined Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR‘s Forecast 2027 as Radio Co-Chair for its November 12 return to the Harvard Club of New York, bringing heavyweight broadcast and finance leadership to broadcasting’s most prestigious conference.

As Radio Co-Chair, Turner will shape the conference’s deep dive into the business, policy, and technology forces redefining radio and the audio landscape heading into 2027. Since taking the CEO role in January 2025, Turner has led the broadcaster’s organizational change around audio and station growth, most recently culminating in a new “content-first” structure.

She’s served on Audacy’s board since September 2024 and currently sits on the National Association of Broadcasters’ board of directors.

Before Audacy, she was Managing Director and CFO at Sun Capital Partners and President and COO of SESAC Holdings, with prior executive roles at RSL Group, Martha Stewart Living, Time Warner, Allen & Company, and Citigroup. She holds a BBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a JD from Michigan Law.

“I’m honored to serve as Radio Co-Chair for Forecast 2027 and look forward to joining leaders across our industry to address the challenges and opportunities that will drive growth and innovation,” Turner said. “These conversations help ensure we’re not just responding to change, but shaping what comes next.”

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti added, “We’re thrilled to have Kelli Turner as Radio Co-Chair for Forecast 2027. Her perspectives and insights will be invaluable in shaping an agenda that captures the seismic shifts underway this year—and sets the stage for what’s ahead at the November conference.”

Forecast 2027 brings together top executives from radio, podcasting, streaming, and audio technology for a full day of data-driven insights, high-stakes industry dialogue, and purposeful networking designed to connect decision-makers where it counts.

The day-long summit will culminate in the annual celebration of Radio Ink’s “40 Most Powerful People in Radio” and Radio + Television Business Report’s “Top Broadcast Television Leaders.”

Register now before prices go up this Monday, February 2.