Audio Emerges as Journalism’s Stability Play in the AI Era

Audio is emerging as one of the most durable and strategically important formats for journalists heading into 2026, as artificial intelligence, declining search traffic, and creator competition force a recalibration of journalism’s business and distribution models.

The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s Journalism and Technology Trends and Predictions 2026, based on a survey of 280 editors, CEOs, and digital leaders across 51 countries, finds that 71% of respondents plan to invest more in radio and podcasts in 2026. That places audio ahead of text, which many executives now view as increasingly vulnerable to AI-driven summarization and answer engines.

The emphasis on audio comes as confidence in journalism overall continues to erode. Only 38% of surveyed executives said they are confident in journalism’s prospects, down 22 percentage points from four years ago. By contrast, 53% said they remain confident in their own organization’s business outlook, reflecting a belief that sharper focus on formats like audio can offset broader structural pressure.

Traffic declines are a central driver of that shift. Publishers surveyed expect search engine referrals to decline by an average of 43% over the next three years. Data cited in the report show Google search referrals already down 33% globally year over year, and 38% in the United States. Referral traffic from Facebook has fallen 43% over the past two and a half years, while referrals from X are down 46%, reinforcing concerns that traditional text-based discovery is becoming less reliable.

Against that backdrop, executives repeatedly cited audio as less exposed to zero-click behavior and more likely to be consumed in full. Podcasts and long-form spoken-word products were described as better suited to habit-building and trust, particularly as AI-powered interfaces increasingly surface summaries rather than directing users to original reporting.

The report also ties audio’s momentum to the rise of personality-led media. 76% of publishers said they plan to encourage journalists to behave more like creators in 2026, often through podcasts, newsletters, and live formats. Half of respondents said they plan to partner with creators to distribute content, while 31% said they expect to hire creators directly. At the same time, 70% said they are concerned that creators are taking time and attention away from publisher content, and 39% worry about losing editorial talent to independent platforms.

Distribution strategy reflects those priorities. YouTube ranked as the top platform focus for publishers in 2026, with a net score of +74 between respondents planning to put more versus less effort into the platform. Executives increasingly view YouTube as both a video and audio destination, including for podcast consumption via smart TVs and connected devices. TikTok followed with a +56 score, and Instagram at +41, while traditional Google SEO ranked at –25, Facebook at –23, and X at –52.

Audio’s role also intersects with newsroom use of AI.

Nearly all respondents, 97%, said back-end automation is now important to their operations, with growing adoption in newsgathering, coding, and product development. While AI has improved efficiency for many organizations, most respondents said it has not yet resulted in meaningful job reductions, increasing the premium on distinctive, human-centered formats. 52% of executives said the growth of AI-generated content and misinformation could ultimately strengthen demand for verified journalism, a dynamic that favors trusted voices and long-form explanation.