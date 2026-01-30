Leaders in Focus: Heather Cohen, The Weiss Agency

With nominations open for Radio Ink’s 2026 Top 20 Leaders in Radio, we’re revisiting voices from last year’s list to examine industry captaincy. For today’s conversation, The Weiss Agency President Heather Cohen shares wisdom on growth, risk, and responsibility.

Radio Ink: As a top radio leader, what is your number one priority in 2026, and why?

Heather Cohen: To continue to guide and lead my clients to grow their brands on more platforms, assist them in protecting their brands as new technologies threaten talent industrywide, and to further their education while furthering mine on revenue streams that are showing new signs of growth.

Radio Ink: What’s one leadership lesson the past year reinforced for you?

Cohen: That being #1 in the ratings isn’t enough to ensure job security in a world where cutting costs seems to be of the utmost importance. This necessitated that our work with talent be about building multifaceted careers that put them and those who employ them in bigger and more profitable situations.

Radio Ink: What’s something you understand about leadership now that you didn’t earlier in your career?

Cohen: Earlier in my career, I was more reactive than proactive. Some of that was because of the positions I was in while programming at a station or leading content creation at a network. The years of experience I’ve had since then have made me more confident, allowed me to be authentic, and driven me to be more strategic in how I lead. As an agent, I’ve learned to listen more intently and employ patience appropriately.

Radio Ink: How do you decide when to push and when to protect your team?

Cohen: If I use a sports analogy, team members are not all the same. You have to know which players respond well to being benched and are motivated, while others may never come back from such a situation. You need to know your team, and that takes time. Be genuine, treat others as you want to be treated, and realize that trust is a two-way street. Be trusting and trustworthy.

Radio Ink: What skill or mindset do you now think is essential for emerging radio leaders?

Cohen: Great leaders consistently take personal responsibility, drive results through influence rather than just authority, and serve their teams by fostering growth. They define a clear vision, act with integrity, make tough, timely decisions, and empower others to succeed. They also exhibit empathy, maintain composure during crises, and focus on opportunities and solutions. When it comes to ego… never show your own. I learned that from Eric Weiss.

