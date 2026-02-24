Streaming, AI, and Affluence: The New Case for Sports Radio

Coming off a thrilling Olympic Games and looking ahead to March Madness, MLB, and the World Cup, it’s a massive year for sports. With all those reasons to tune in, radio is better positioned than ever to capture that energy and deliver results to advertisers.

According to Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group analysis, over the past decade, the number of sports-formatted AM/FM stations increased 14%, adding more than 100 outlets nationwide. Revenue share climbed even faster. Sports stations accounted for 9.3% of total AM/FM ad revenue in 2016. By 2025, that figure reached 12.8%, a 38% gain in share, per Miller Kaplan.

The format’s digital performance also stands out. Nielsen data shows sports ranks No. 1 in AM/FM streaming share among Persons 18-34 and Persons 25-54. Among 18-34s, sports streaming share is nearly four times larger than its total AM/FM share. Among 25-54s, streaming share is nearly three times its total share. Sports radio is not simply holding its ground over-the-air; it is leading in streaming among core buying demos.

Listening remains anchored in habit. Edison Research reports AM/FM radio represents 61% of all sports audio listening, well ahead of podcasts and satellite radio. In-car listening drives the format, accounting for the majority of over-the-air sports consumption.

The audience profile underscores why sports radio continues to attract advertiser attention. The median household income of sports AM/FM listeners is $112,000, compared to $90,000 for total US adults and $99,000 for sports TV viewers. Forty-one percent are college graduates. More than half work full-time. Nearly six in 10 are married.

Income is trending upward. Average annual household income among sports radio listeners rose from $125,000 in Fall 2020 to $146,000 in Fall 2025, a 17% increase.

Purchase behavior mirrors that affluence. Sports AM/FM listeners over-index across luxury auto brands, major banks, national credit cards, hotel chains, airlines, and cruise lines. They are more likely to spend $1,000 or more on automotive maintenance and are more likely to intend to buy or lease a new vehicle within the next year. Financial services usage and travel intent both outpace national averages.

Engagement levels exceed those of sports TV viewers. NFL radio listeners are significantly more likely to attend sporting events, use sports apps, participate in fantasy leagues, and serve as influential consumers within the category. That intensity translates into an environment where advertising aligns with passion and attention.

But if you watched the Super Bowl, you may be able to guess what the hottest new vertical for sports advertising is, and radio is the perfect place for this new category.

55% of adults who frequently listen to sports on AM/FM say they are very interested in learning more about artificial intelligence, compared to 22% of adults overall. Fifty-three percent say they would pay for AI products, more than double the national average. Sports radio listeners also report higher daily AI usage in both personal and professional settings.