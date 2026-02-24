‘Keep Hope Alive’ Enters New Chapter After Jesse Jackson’s Death

Following the death of Rev. Jesse Jackson last week, Premiere Networks has announced that his nationally syndicated Sunday news and public affairs program Keep Hope Alive will continue under the leadership of his eldest daughter, Santita Jackson.

A graduate of Howard University, Jackson has worked as a singer and has built a broadcast career that includes The Santita Jackson Show on WVON-AM in Chicago and The Morning Drive with Santita Jackson on Minnesota’s AM 950. She also served as Keep Hope Alive‘s Executive Producer and a regular contributor.

The show’s new format will continue to feature archival conversations alongside new interviews and commentary tied to current events.

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott said, “We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Rev. Jesse Jackson, and it has been an honor to work with him and his family throughout the past two decades of his Keep Hope Alive radio show. Santita Jackson is uniquely positioned to carry forward his legacy and his unwavering commitment to community and social justice—values he championed so powerfully for listeners and stations across the country.”

iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman said, “Rev. Jackson has been a transformative voice in American life, and it was a privilege to work with him dating back to The Jesse Jackson Show with Quincy Jones in the 1990s. We’ve valued our relationship with him over the years and look forward to celebrating his lasting impact on the national conversation and our culture—an influence that will continue to resonate for generations.”