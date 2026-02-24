Hate Him or Love Him…

Are you a fan of Stephen A. Smith? I’ll bet your answer is either a hard yes or a hard no. There’s an important reason for that. After watching a one-on-one interview with him on CBS Sunday Morning a few weeks back, I think we all can learn a little something.

If there is anyone to single out as an example of how to become a successful on-air talent, it’s Stephen A. He’s confident, unapologetic, and truly knows who he is, plus he has several definite core values: have the knowledge, tell the truth, and don’t ever be afraid to let people know what you think.

With that in mind, I’ve come up with The Stephen A. Test for Air Talent—a blunt, usable framework you could hand to a PD or a jock and get real answers fast. Inspired by Stephen A. Smith but built for radio.

THE STEPHEN A. TEST FOR AIR TALENT

This is a personal check for relevance, resonance, and recall. This isn’t about yelling or insulting. It’s about clarity, conviction, and connection.

The Identity Test

Can your audience describe you in one sentence?

If listeners can’t quickly say: “Oh yeah, that’s the one who ___,” you don’t have an identity. You have an airshift, not a show. The industry description of you is “Good pipes, good energy, nice person.” But it could be “I don’t always agree with them, but I know who they are.”

Which one would you rather have?

The POV Test

Do you actually stand for something—or just react?

Stephen A. doesn’t summarize. He interprets. Most radio talent just reset with day, time, weather, etc. Exceptional talent go further.

Ask yourself:

What do you believe about your audience?

About the songs you are playing?

About life in your market?

If your breaks are opinion-free, they’re also impact-free. And this doesn’t mean contrary opinions. If you really like a song you played, let it be known. If you had a good experience with an artist, tell the story.

The Emotion Test

What emotion do you consistently deliver? And the answers shouldn’t be “up” or “fun.”

They’re not emotions. They’re simple adjectives. Stephen A. delivers urgency and intensity—even when he’s soft-spoken, which is rare. If your emotional range is right down the middle, listeners, most likely, tune you out between songs. Might as well do a dead segue.

The Delivery Test

Could someone recognize you with their eyes closed? Stephen A. is recognizable in five seconds. Too much radio still sounds like: “Approved delivery. Approved pacing. Approved tone.” And, NOT approved by you! If your delivery is interchangeable, so are you. Create value for yourself and your company.

The Preparation Test

Do you earn the right to sound loose? Stephen A.’s “rants” are built on prep.

Reading. Thinking. Framing. “Knowledge” is one of his core values. Most radio talent wants spontaneity without the work. Spontaneous without substance = noise. Always be ready.

The Scary (But Necessary) Final Question

If Stephen A. Smith listened to your show for a week, would he say:

“At least they know who they are”—or—“They’re trying not to offend anyone.”

One builds careers. The other fills time. What’s your choice?

This test isn’t about turning jocks into talk hosts. It’s about turning voices into identities. Songs are everywhere. Personalities are not. And the next generation of successful on-air talent won’t need to be louder. They’ll need to be clearer.