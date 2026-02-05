TuneIn Grows In-Vehicle Audio Offerings With Nissan Partnership

Following its recent acquisition by Stingray, TuneIn has expanded its in-vehicle distribution through a new collaboration with Nissan, bringing the audio platform’s radio stations and podcasts to select Nissan and INFINITI vehicles in the United States.

The deal adds TuneIn to vehicles equipped with Google built-in, giving drivers access to live streaming radio and podcasts directly through the factory infotainment system. TuneIn’s existing supported in-car auto partners include Rivian, Tesla, Volvo, Polestar, Jaguar Land Rover, and all Alexa-supported car audio systems.

TuneIn CEO Rich Stern said, “Drivers want access to the audio they love the moment they start the car. By bringing the full TuneIn experience directly into Nissan’s infotainment system, we’re eliminating friction and giving listeners a safer, faster way to enjoy live sports, trusted news, music and podcasts on every drive.”