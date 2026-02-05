Loyd Ford Brings AI Tools Discussion to ‘The Radio Rally’

Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works’ Loyd Ford hosts a special edition of The Encouragers: The Radio Rally tonight at 8p ET, examining artificial intelligence workflows for local radio operations, addressing applications for sales and programming leadership.

“The New A.I. Creativity Window For Local Radio” features Paul Orr of Paul Orr Productions and Crash Kelley of SonnicAttention.com demonstrating practical AI workflows, including creative processes, production, and software tools.

Kelley commented, “I’ve been creating experiences for advertisers that they cannot ignore. We are going to share why that is important, and it can make you more money.”

Orr added, “I love that we will be able to share what radio can now do with creativity that can and will explode radio’s local revenue.”

Ford stated, “We do The Encouragers: The Radio Rally podcast to help local radio because we love and believe in the power of local radio. It’s always free to join us on your smartphone. We have hundreds of episodes, including our quarterly radio sales events, to help local radio sellers anywhere grow their sales and income each quarter.”

The Encouragers: The Radio Rally is available on Apple, Audible, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms.