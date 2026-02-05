Columbus’ Qfm96 Rock N Bowl Fundraiser Rolls In $92K

Saga Communications Columbus’ Qfm96 (WLVQ) raised over $92,000 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Center for Family Safety and Healing at its 30th annual Rock N Bowl, drawing hundreds to support the hospital’s programs addressing family violence.

Bowlers paid entry fee donations, bid on raffle items, and competed for bowling pins hand-painted by child patients, with all proceeds helping put an end to child abuse and neglect, teen dating abuse, domestic violence, and elder abuse through a combination of public and private resources.

The event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Center for Family Safety and Healing since its creation.

WLVQ Morning Show Host Jerry Elliott said, “Rock N Bowl has always been a blast, but what makes it truly special for me is what it represents. Nationwide Children’s Hospital was there for two of my sons when they were little, and that kind of care stays with you forever. Being part of this event for 30 years isn’t just a tradition- it’s personal. It means the world to me to give back to a place that gave my family so much.”

Program Director Mike Dorsey said, “Sustaining an event like Rock N Bowl for 30 years is an amazing achievement. An achievement that is amplified further by the fact that hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars have been raised over the years to help families and children in our community.”